Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Compugen Stock Up 3.8 %

Compugen stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 135.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

