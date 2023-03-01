uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.
uniQure Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.