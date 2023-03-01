uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

uniQure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

