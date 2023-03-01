Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.
In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
