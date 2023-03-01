Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

