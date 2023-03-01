Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 221,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $379.38 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

