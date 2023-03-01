Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,444 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $487.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.