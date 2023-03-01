NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.53% of NVR worth $67,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $4,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NVR by 201.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $37,651,821. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,969.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4,527.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

