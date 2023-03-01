Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

