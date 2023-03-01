Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 659,327 shares of company stock worth $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

HHC opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

