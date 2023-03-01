Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

