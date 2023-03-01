BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.
BeiGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ BGNE opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $385,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
Further Reading
