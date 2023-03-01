Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.