Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,008 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

