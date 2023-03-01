Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LINC opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.