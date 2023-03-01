Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LINC opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

