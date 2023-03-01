Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

