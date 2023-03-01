Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $217.11 million and $7.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,978,940,231 coins and its circulating supply is 16,978,940,754 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,973,284,671.15334 with 16,973,285,456.048235 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01184566 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,085,418.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

