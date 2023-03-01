Eaton Vance Management Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $304,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

