Eaton Vance Management Sells 35,772 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Catalent by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 342,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69.
In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
