Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,397 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $207.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

