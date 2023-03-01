Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 7,028 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $567.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

