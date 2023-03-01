Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 15,611 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 578.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

RJF opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

