Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,679 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

