Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

