Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $213,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

