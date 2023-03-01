Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

