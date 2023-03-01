Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $183,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Genpact by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Genpact by 110.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Genpact
In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,757. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of G opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85.
Genpact Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.