Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,596 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1,788.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

