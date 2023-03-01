11,046 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE RAMP opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

