Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

BE opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,787 shares of company stock worth $3,763,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

