Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $198,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

