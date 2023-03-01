Axa S.A. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $104.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

