Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,242 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

SBGI stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

