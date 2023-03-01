Axa S.A. Purchases 13,750 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 139.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 104.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 384.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

