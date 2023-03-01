Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

