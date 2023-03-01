TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $743.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $692.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

