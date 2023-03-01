Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNW opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

