DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $143.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.90.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

