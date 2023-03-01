Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 86.07% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

