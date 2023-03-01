Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
