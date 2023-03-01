Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.