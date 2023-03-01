ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. ViewRay updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ViewRay Stock Down 3.6 %

ViewRay stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.01. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ViewRay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

