Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

