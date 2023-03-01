Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Itron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itron by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

