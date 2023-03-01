Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.86.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,792 shares during the period.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
