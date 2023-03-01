Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,792 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

