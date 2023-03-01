B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $12.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,145 shares of company stock valued at $774,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.