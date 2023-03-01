B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $12.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
EverQuote stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
