Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

