Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

