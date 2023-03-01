Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $68,634.85.
Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.
Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
