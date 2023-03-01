Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 1,794 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $186,845.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,366.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

