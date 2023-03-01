Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $135,277.10 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, Brian Poff sold 598 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.