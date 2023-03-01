Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $135,277.10 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Brian Poff sold 598 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.