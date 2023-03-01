Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 1,055 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ceridian HCM

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.