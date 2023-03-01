Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 3,211 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $232,604.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ceridian HCM

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

